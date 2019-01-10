The State House Committees were selected Thursday with three local state representatives appointed to several committees and sub-committees.

76th District State Representative Andy Holt of Dresden was appointed by new Speaker of the House Glen Casada to the Finance Committee, and named Chairman of the Budget Sub-Committee.

Holt was also named to the Ag and Natural Resources Committee.

Meanwhile, 77th District State Representative Bill Sanderson of Kenton and 75th District State Representative Bruce Griffey of Paris are both serving on the House Judiciary Committee and Constitutional Protection and Sentencing Sub-Committee.

Sanderson is also on the State Government Committee and Chair of the Department and Agencies Sub-Committee.

Griffey is Vice-Chair on the Transportation Committee.

On the Senate side, Senator John Stevens of Huntingdon, is the First Vice-Chairman on the Finance Committee.