The House Finance Committee takes up the Education Savings Account bill Wednesday morning.

76th District State Representative Andy Holt of Dresden is a member of that committee and over the weekend, held a nearly six-hour-long town hall meeting in the Watkins Auditorium at UT Martin to hear comments about the bill.

Most of the public educators attending voiced their opposition to the legislation, in hopes of swaying Holt’s support of the bill.

Educators told Holt that the state’s Basic Education Program needed more funding, but Holt argued that providing more competition for public schools.

If approved, the ESA program would allow certain low-income families in low-performing school districts to use up to $7,300 dollars in public funds to pay for private tuition, school supplies, and other expenses.

Holt says the legislation in its current form would not currently effect local counties, but rather four specific larger school systems.