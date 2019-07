With Wednesday’s resignation of 77th District State Representative Bill Sanderson, voters in Obion, Lake, and Dyer Counties will soon elect a new State Representative.

76th District State Representative Andy Holt tells Thunderbolt Radio News about the process of electing a new State Representative to finish out Sanderson’s term.

Representative Holt says, in his opinion, the next 77th District State Representative will be from Dyer County.

Sanderson says his resignation is effective immediately.