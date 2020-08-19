State Representative Andy Holt is wrapping up a nearly ten year career serving the 77th District in Nashville.

During a stop with Congressman David Kustoff last week in Dresden, Holt told Thunderbolt Radio News about which legislation he’s most proud.

(AUDIO)

Holt has also spent time recently on the campaign trail for U.S. Senate Republican candidate Bill Hagerty.

(AUDIO)

Holt will continue to serve Weakley, Obion, and Carroll Counties until November, when voters elect either Republican Tandy Darby, of Greenfield, or Independent Jeff Washburn, of Dresden, as the next State Representative.