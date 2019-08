Former Weakley County Mayor Houston Patrick will be posthumously honored Thursday with a resolution by State Representative Andy Holt.

Patrick passed away February 16 in Martin.

Patrick served as Weakley County Mayor for eight years, and prior to that, served 24 years as Weakley County Register of Deeds.

Patrick was also pastor of Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church for 44 years.

The resolution presentation will be Thursday afternoon at 3:00 at the Weakley County Courthouse in Dresden.