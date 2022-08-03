Home Burglary Investigated in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street.

Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night.

The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that someone had just broke-in to the home.

Reports said the neighbor observed an unknown black male, wearing all black clothing, carrying a crow bar on Newcomb’s back porch.

Police reports said the neighbor yelled at the man, and he ran from the scene.

An investigation revealed a bedroom window was broke out as a point of entry, with $200 in cash taken in the burglary.