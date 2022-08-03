August 2, 2022
Home Burglary Investigated in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate an aggravated burglary on North Division Street.

Reports said the investigation began when officers were contacted about a break-in last Thursday night.

The home owner, 67 year old Barney Newcomb, was away from the residence, when he was notified by a neighbor that someone had just broke-in to the home.

Reports said the neighbor observed an unknown black male, wearing all black clothing, carrying a crow bar on Newcomb’s back porch.

Police reports said the neighbor yelled at the man, and he ran from the scene.

An investigation revealed a bedroom window was broke out as a point of entry, with $200 in cash taken in the burglary.

