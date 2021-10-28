October 28, 2021
Home Field Playoff Game on the Line for Union City at Huntingdon

A home field playoff spot is on the line for Friday’s final regular season football game for Union City.

The (7-2) Golden Tornadoes will travel to face (7-2) Huntingdon.

The Mustangs are coming off of a huge 49-28 win over Trenton Peabody, halting the nations second longest winning streak for the Golden Tide at 44-games.

For Union City coach Nick Markle, a win will be the difference in playing the opening round of the playoffs at War Memorial Stadium, or a trip to Memphis.(AUDIO)

 

Kickoff of the Union City at Huntingdon game will begin at 7:00 on Friday night, with broadcast on the Home of Union City football, 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”, starting at 6:30.

Charles Choate

