A home invasion in Graves County early Tuesday morning, has now led to an arrest and charges.

Graves County deputies and Kentucky State Police responded to Tom Drive, where two individuals were shot multiple times and transported to a Paducah hospital.

Sheriff’s investigations now indicate a female knocked on the residents door around midnight, asking to use the telephone.

When the homeowner, 27-year-old Anthony Dominique Crittendon, turned to get his phone, two masked men with assault style weapons forced open the door.

The report said Crittendon was assaulted with the rifles, with the men demanding to know where the money was.

While the invaders ransacked the residence, Crittendon grabbed a hidden pistol and shot both men multiple times.

Deputies located one of the injured men at the home, while a second was reported in Mayfield.

A search warrant of the home later yielded approximately $8,000 in small bills, along with just under two pounds of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Crittendon was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana over eight ounces with firearm enhancement.

Sheriff’s reports said the investigation remains open and more charges are expected.