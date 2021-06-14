Home Ownership Fair Scheduled for Union City

Residents of Obion County can learn the process of owning a home, with a special event on Tuesday.

UT Extension of Obion County, along with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, will host the event in Union City.

Benita Giffin, with Obion County Extension, told Thunderbolt News about the planned program.(AUDIO)

Mandy Garman, with the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, said her agency helps assist potential borrowers.

The event will be limited to 50 people at Trudy’s Cafe, which is located on First Street in Union City.