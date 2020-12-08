Sharon firefighters saved a home early this morning when they responded to a vehicle fire on Sidonia Road.

Chief Gary Eddings says around 4:00 this morning, the Sharon Fire Department arrived on the scene with the vehicle fully-engulfed in flames and was parked next to another vehicle, which was beginning to receive damage from the fire, as well as the residence.

Firefighters extinguished the vehicle fire and saved the second vehicle with minimal damage with no damage to the residence.

Personnel were on the scene for an hour extinguishing the vehicle and had to apply a foaming agent after the gas tank exploded.

Chief Eddings says the fire is under investigation at this time.

(photos courtesy of Chief Gary Eddings and the Sharon Fire Department)