Homecoming Activities and Game at Union City High School

Week-long basketball homecoming activities at Union City Schools will culminate with a high school hoop doubleheader between the Tornado teams and Milan Friday night at Marty Sisco Gymnasium.

Fun daily assemblies at the high school that included multiple games and competitions, and system-wide dress-up days enjoyed by all faculty, staff and students have highlighted the week.

The 2023 basketball homecoming queen will be crowned at halftime of Friday’s boys’ game.

The court will consist of:

Freshman Princess: Ca’Lae Ervin, daughter of Latoya and Aaron Morris

Sophomore Princess: Kennedi Robinson, daughter of Kristy and Donny Robinson

Junior Princess: Ada Rogers, daughter of Laney and Michael Rogers

Senior Court:

Khali Brooks, daughter of Barbara and Eric Brooks

Trinity Reese, daughter of Mary Mann and Billy Reese

Adaiysha Snow, daughter of Keresa Robinson