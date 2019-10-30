Homecoming activities continue on the campus of UT-Martin today.

From 10:00 until 6:00, Homecoming King and Queen elections are being held online at utm.edu/election.

At 4:00 this afternoon, Rope Pull will be held behind the Student Recreation Complex.

And at 7:00 tonight, the Comedy Show featuring Desi Banks and Darren Brand will take place at Watkins Auditorium.

UT-Martin “Homecoming Week” has taken on a circus theme of “Come One Come All to the Greatest University of All.”

Activities continue through Sunday morning.