Three activities are on the agenda for today as part of UT-Martin Homecoming Week.

At 4:00, Rope Pull will take place behind the Student Recreation Center.

At 7:00, Lip Sync will be held at the Elam Center, and at 8:45, the Homecoming Court Announcement will take place at the Elam Center.

The University also announced Monday that four former standout athletes will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

Softball player Jenny Bain, volleyball player Kasey Elswick Copeland, football player Brady Wahlberg and baseball player Dick Windbigler will be enshrined during the Letterwinners Breakfast and Hall of Fame Induction Breakfast on Saturday morning at the Student Life Center.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...