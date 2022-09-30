Homecoming Events for Saturday at UT-Martin

Saturday will be a big day of Homecoming celebrations on the campus of UT-Martin.

The day will begin at 7:30, with the Letterwinner’s Breakfast and Hall of Fame inductions.

At 9:00, the invitation only Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program will take place.

At 10:00, an equestrian meet will be held at the McWherter Ag Pavilion.

Quad City will open at 10:30, with the Dining Hall open from 10:30 until 1:30.

At 11:00, the UT-Martin football team will hold their Skyhawk Walk at Quad City.

The Black Alumni Council “Tailgate Party” will begin at noon at Hardy Graham Stadium, with the Skyhawks to face Tennessee Tech in OVC football at 2:00.

On Saturday night at 7:00, the Step Show will be held at 7:00 at the Elam Center, along with the University Choirs Dessert Evening at the Blankenship Recital Hall.

The days activities will close out with the Soul Purpose Alumni After Party from 9:00 until 2:00 at the Martin Event Center.