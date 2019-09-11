Union City High School is celebrating Homecoming with their football game Friday night against Booker T. Washington.

Leading up to the game, School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said students will be celebrating all throughout the week.

Hutchens said the annual Homecoming parade is the highlight of the students week of activities.

Students in the Union City School System will be dismissed early on Friday.

Kickoff for the Union City-Booker T. Washington game will start at 7:00, with broadcast on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” starting at 6:30.