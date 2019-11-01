A big lineup of Homecoming Weekend activities are scheduled on the campus of UT-Martin today and tomorrow.

Today at 3:30, the Rope Pull Championship will take place behind the Student Recreation Complex.

From 6:00 until 11:30 tonight, the Black Alumni Reception will be held at Dunagan Alumni Center.

At 7:00, the Pyramid and Pep Rally will take place at the Elam Center with a $5 admission.

Also at 7:00, UT-Martin will take on Belmont in a soccer match on the soccer field, with the Old School/New School Stroll Off being held at the University Center Ballroom.

On Saturday, a big day of events includes the Letterwinners Breakfast and Hall of Fame inductions at 7:30, with the Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards at 9:00.

Quad City opens at 10:30, with the football team Skyhawk Walk at 11:00 and the Homecoming football game against Jacksonville State at 2:00.