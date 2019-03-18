An escape by an inmate Thursday in Fulton County was made possible by a homemade handcuff key.

Jailer Steven Williams told Thunderbolt News that 43 year old Robert Addair used the homemade key to allow him to run from the Fulton County Courthouse.

Williams said Addair was handcuffed, shackled and in a detention center orange issued uniform when taken to the courthouse.

While at the courthouse, Williams said Addair faked stomach cramps, which allowed him to use the restroom.

He then came from the restroom in plain clothes and no leg irons, and ran from the building toward the Elvis Stahr Harbor in Hickman.

At the harbor, Addair crossed over the city floodwall and into flooded Mississippi River waters.

Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife placed a boat in the water, and Addair was taken back into custody, after being pulled from the cold, swift water by deputies with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department.

Jailer Williams called the escape a “bold move”, saying Addair is lucky to be alive after entering the flood water.

A criminal investigation is ongoing into the escape, but Williams said he does not think anyone else was involved.

Addair was incarcerated in the Fulton County jail in January, on charges that included theft, burglary and fleeing police.

He now adds escape to those charges.