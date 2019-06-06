The Obion County Hometown Walk of Hope will take place this Saturday in Union City, and all area residents are urged to support the fundraising event in the fight against cancer.

Saturday’s event, at War Memorial Stadium, will feature 23 teams around the track, and an afternoon and evening of music and special activities.

On the musical side, AC-43 will first perform at 5:00, followed by Jordan Skoda at 6:45 and Brandon Holland at 8:00.

The headlining musical act, country music star Darryl Worley, will take the stage at 9:30.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 4:00.

The annual event will also include a cornhole tournament and scavenger hunt at 5:00, followed by a “Big Nasty” eating competition at 7:30, a stick horse race at 7:45 and a tug-of-war competition at 8:45.

Admission to the Hometown Walk of Hope is free to everyone, with all funds raised going to the Obion County Cancer Agency to assist those battling the disease.