Dyersburg police are still investigating an apparent homicide.

Reports said officers were called around midnight Sunday to the 700 block of Harrell Avenue.

Police have now released the identity of the individual as 70 year old Johnnie Lee Watson, of Dyersburg.

Officers and detectives with the Dyersburg Police Department, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene and Forensic Unit have been processing the scene.

Police have not released the cause of death for Mr. Watson at this time.