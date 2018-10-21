At the request of 27th District Attorney General Tommy Thomas, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agents and detectives with the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that occurred over the weekend in South Fulton.

On Saturday, a family member found Pedro Ernesto Arriaga deceased in his home in the 5200 block of Kenn-Tenn Highway in South Fulton.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted and the investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to call the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731–885-TIPS, or 1-809-TBI-FIND.

