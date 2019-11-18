Jackson police say autopsy information has ruled the death of an elderly man as homicide.

On Saturday morning around 10:40, officers were called to 181 East Chester Street, where the body 72-year old Titus Black was located.

Reports said Mr. Black had suffered from a traumatic event inside of his apartment.

Based upon preliminary evidence, Investigators do not believe the death was a random act of violence.

Police say the case is active and ongoing, and a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the apprehension of the suspect is being offered.