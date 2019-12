Jackson Police Investigators need assistance locating a suspect in connection with a recent homicide.

Police say 25 year old Dione Walker is wanted in connection with a homicide that occurred on December 16th at 215 Walnut Street.

Walker is 5’7″ in height and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Dione Walker is urged to contact the Jackson Police Department, or their nearest law enforcement agency.