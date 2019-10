These Hillcrest educators achieved a “Level 5 status” by the State of Tennessee.

This is the highest teacher rating given by the state.

Seated from left: Megan Poore, Tina Forbes, Tena Thompson, Sherry Griffin, Amanda Bailey, and Melody Baker

Standing from Left: Brittany Simmons, Emmylou Denman, Shantelle Gilliam, Kelly Rea, Ashleigh Wilds, Tori Jones, Chanda Peal, Courtney Gantt, and Amanda Spicer (not pictured-Mindy Coursey)