Two Troopers from Kentucky State Police at Post 1 were recently honored for their work.

Governor Matt Bevin, along with Justice Secretary John Tilley and State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders, recognized 58 Troopers for acts of bravery, life-saving, professionalism and dedication to duty.

From Graves County’s Post 1 headquarters, Senior Trooper Adam Jones was named “Trooper of the Year”.

Trooper Jones is a four-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police, and is assigned to the western squad.

Detective Cory Hamby was named “Detective of the Year”.

Hamby is an eight-year veteran of the Kentucky State Police assigned to the Detective Squad.