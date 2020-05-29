Obion County native Casey Hood is challenging incumbent John Stevens in the August Republican Primary for the 24th District State Senate seat.

Hood is a businessman and co-owner of Hood Plumbing Company, LLC and has also served as a professional waterfowl guide on Reelfoot Lake for over 24 years.

Hood tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he’s seeking the office of State Senator.

Hood says there are a number of issues in the 24th District that need to be addressed.

Hood says he wants voters to know that he’ll put them first in Nashville.

Hood and his wife, Noelle, live in Troy and they have two daughters, Halie and Lindy.

The Republican Primary is Thursday, August 6th with early voting set to start Friday, July 17th.

The 24th District includes Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion, and Weakley Counties.