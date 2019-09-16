The newest 77th District State Representative said his goal was to seek the position in the future.

Casey Hood, of Obion, was appointed the interim role following a brief Obion County Commission meeting on September 6th.

Hood told Thunderbolt News that his plans were to run for election after Bill Sanderson retired.

As far as his appointment by the Commission, Hood said that was a legislative decision.

With his official swearing-in ceremony to take place this week in Nashville, Hood said his plan of serving will be based on the scripture of Corinthians Chapter 13, which deals with charity.

Hood said he will seek the seat as a Republican during the upcoming special election.

District 77 covers the counties of Dyer, Lake and a portion of Obion.