District 24 State Senate candidate Casey Hood says his campaign has gone well to this point.

The Obion County Republican is facing incumbent John Stevens, of Huntingdon, for the chance to represent the party in the November General Election.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Hood said he has been pleased with the reception from residents in the district.

Hood was chosen to serve as the interim State Representative for District 77, when Bill Sanderson announced his resignation.

Following this appointment, Hood said he was contacted by people across the district to seek the Senate seat.

Early voting in Tennessee continues through August 1st.