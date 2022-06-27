Hornbeak Chief of Police Resigns Position

The Town of Hornbeak is without a Chief of Police.

Former Chief, Scott McKnight, turned in his resignation letter effective June 15th.

McKnight had served in Hornbeak for 10 months.

In his letter, without naming names, McKnight said he decided to resign due to the “mockery and actions of the Aldermen” from the June 14th town meeting.

The former chief said he had never witnessed such “unprofessionalism and rudeness” of the elected officials.

McKnight told Thunderbolt News the conduct and words were directed toward him, before and during the meeting.

Hornbeak Mayor Betty Whaley told Thunderbolt News she tried to get McKnight to stay on the job, but he refused.

The Mayor said she has reached out to the Obion County Sheriff’s Office to request additional coverage during the absence of the chief.

Ms. Whaley said filling the vacancy will be addressed when the board meets on July 12th.