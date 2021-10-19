Hornbeak Man Arrested in Union City Church

A Hornbeak man was charged after trespassing at a Union City church.

Police reports said officers were called to First Christian Church, on South Second Street, where a man identified as 50 year old Micheal Lynn Johnson was inside the building.

Reports said officers arrived to find Johnson in the cafeteria of the building, wearing a church robe.

Johnson told officers the door to the church was unlocked, and he came in looking for food.

He also informed officers of his sleeping under the church for the past week.

Due to him being inside the building, Johnson was charged with criminal trespassing.