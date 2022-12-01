Hornbeak Man Charged For Taking Cake from Wal-Mart

A Hornbeak man faces a date in Obion County General Sessions Court following the theft of a cake from Wal-Mart.

Union City police reports said officers were called to investigate the theft that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

Video footage showed a man grabbing a custom made cake from an employee, then walking out of the store without paying.

An investigation by police revealed the individual to be 44 year old Jamie Lynn Walker, of Push Road.

Reports said police were able to get Walker to come to the police department, where he stated he thought the cake was paid for.

During the investigation, police also learned that Walker was barred from Wal-Mart stores in March of 2016.

He was charged with shoplifting and criminal trespassing, and issued a court date of December 7th.