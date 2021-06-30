Hornbeak Woman Arrested for Seventh Wal-Mart Theft

A Hornbeak woman, who is barred from Wal-Mart stores, was arrested again inside the Union City location.

Police reports said 38 year old Mary Alice Parsons was taken into custody and charged with criminal trespassing and theft.

Store security personnel told police this was the seventh time Ms. Parsons has been caught stealing inside the store.

Reports said officers were called to the West Reelfoot Avenue location, after Ms. Parsons placed items into three reusable bags, and attempted to leave without showing the cashier a receipt.

After being approached by the cashier, reports said Ms. Parsons began placing the items back on shelves in the store, before her apprehension by police.

Reports said the value of the items placed in the bags was over $86.

Ms. Parsons was barred on May 7th for stealing at the Union City location.