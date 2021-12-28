Hornbeak Woman Arrested for Trespassing at Wal-Mart in Union City

A Hornbeak woman was arrested by Union City police, after trespassing on Wal-Mart property.

On the afternoon of December 24th, police reports said 39 year old Mary Alice Parsons was observed on the parking lot speaking with a Wal-Mart employee.

Reports said the employee informed the officer of a barred notice against Ms. Parsons, due to past interactions related to shoplifting and trespassing on the property.

Ms. Parson’s was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing, with her vehicle towed from the scene by Buddy’s Wrecker Service.