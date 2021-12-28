December 28, 2021
Hornbeak Woman Arrested for Trespassing at Wal-Mart in Union City

Union City police arrested a barred Hornbeak woman on Wal-Mart property on Christmas Eve..

On the afternoon of December 24th, police reports said 39 year old Mary Alice Parsons was observed on the parking lot speaking with a Wal-Mart employee.

Reports said the employee informed the officer of a barred notice against Ms. Parsons, due to past interactions related to shoplifting and trespassing on the property.

Ms. Parson’s was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing, with her vehicle towed from the scene by Buddy’s Wrecker Service.

Charles Choate

