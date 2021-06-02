Hornbeak Woman Arrested on Burglary and Trespassing Charges

A Hornbeak woman was arrested and charged for her actions at the Wal-Mart store in Fulton.

Police reports said officers were called by store security personnel concerning 38 year old Mary Alice Parsons.

The report said Ms. Parsons was not allowed to shop at the Wal-Mart store, and was observed not scanning any items in her shopping cart.

Police located Ms. Parsons and charged her with third degree burglary and second degree trespassing.

The report said the value of items placed into Ms. Parsons cart was just over $339.