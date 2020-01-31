A Hornbeak woman was issued charges after her actions at Union City’s Wal-Mart store.

Police reports said store security personnel were informed that a suspected shoplifter was at the service desk, attempting to return an item.

After leaving the store, 37 year old Mary Parsons was taken back inside, where she admitted to the theft, as well as others.

Ms. Parsons issued a written statement saying she was taking items from the shelves, then returning them for refunds the same day, or later.

The value of the stolen items was placed at approximately $225, with a misdemeanor citation for theft under $1,000 issued.