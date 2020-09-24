Three people from Hickman County were injured in an accident involving a truck and horse and buggy.

Just before 9:00 on Thursday morning, the Graves County Sheriff’s Office were called to the accident on KY-339 West near Wingo.

The investigation indicated 71 year old Bennie Crittenden, of Wingo, was eastbound on KY 339, when he came upon the horse and buggy traveling in the same direction.

Reports said Crittenden passed the horse and buggy, and the two vehicles collided.

The three occupants of the horse and buggy, 19 year old Katie Yoder, 15 year old Mary Ann Yoder and 3 year old Lizzie Yoder, received minor injuries but refused treatment to the hospital.

Reports said Crittenden was not injured in the accident, but the horse was killed as a result of the collision.