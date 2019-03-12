The State Veterinarian has announced that several horses returning from out-of-state events, have been sickened by equine influenza virus in Tennessee.

Equine influenza is highly contagious, and the virus is spread by contaminated stable equipment and infected, coughing horses.

Symptoms in horses may include fever, cough, loss of appetite, and weakness, but sick horses cannot directly infect people with the virus.

Interim State Veterinarian Dr. Doug Balthaser said maintaining hygiene procedures with stable equipment and vaccinating horses is a great start for prevention efforts.

Dr. Balthaser also recommended isolating newly introduced horses, or horses returning from events for two weeks, and to not share equipment or supplies between horses, especially if one spikes a fever, has nasal discharge, or is coughing.