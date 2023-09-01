Horton continues to hammer the net as Westview Soccer moves to 3-1

Maddie Horton’s onslaught on the goalposts continued Thursday night as the Lady Chargers defeated Chester County 9-0.

Horton netted two more goals on the season as seven other players scored in the contest.

The defense continues to shine as Chloe Peevyhouse collected her third shutout of the season. The Lady Eagles only fired three shots at the posts with only two being on target. The midfield and backline continued their stellar play.

The highlight of the evening came in the 53rd minute when Tess Anderson took a free kick outside the box, launching the ball into the back of the net. The goal for the elite defender was the first in her high school career.

Horton and Chanler Spendlove each had two goals, while Ashlee Brent, Anderson, Cami Carlson, Hayden Markowski, and Harper Jones added one each.

Westview will hit the road on Tuesday for a match-up against South Fulton at 6 p.m.

(John Hatler)