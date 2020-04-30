A new air ambulance service hoping to base in Union City, has now opted out of their lease agreement.

Due to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hospital Wing, of Memphis, will relinquish their planned location at Everett-Stewart Regional Airport.

The company had planned to establish a base at the former 10,000 square-foot West Tennessee Aviation hanger.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Airport board chairman Wayne McCreight released a statement concerning Hospital Wing’s decision.

McCreight said despite the setback in timing, Union City is still a part of Hospital Wing’s future business stategy.

Hospital Wing is an air ambulance service operating five bases in three states, including a pediatric flight team for LeBoneur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.