Board members of Everett Stewart Regional Airport were given an update on the status of a new air ambulance service.

Clint Townsend, the director of business development for Hospital Wing, addressed the board during Thursday morning’s meeting.

Airport Chairman Wayne McCreight then made comments concerning the proposed housing of the new air ambulance service.

In May, Everett Stewart board members entered into an agreement with Hospital Wing, which will give them a hangar lease at the Union City facility.