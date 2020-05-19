Hospitals in Carroll, Henry, and Obion Counties are receiving part of $10 million in Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants to support smaller hospitals facing financial strain due to COVID-19.

Governor Bill Lee announced the grants Tuesday, with Baptist Memorial-Carroll County receiving $250,000, Henry County Medical Center receiving $500,000, and Baptist Memorial-Union City receiving over $136,000.

Spread across 29 hospitals in 28 counties, the grants help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps created by reduced patient volumes while federal funds become available.

Grants were capped at $500,000.