Hot Summer Temperatures Add to Firefighting Dangers

Fighting fires is a dangerous profession.

Add heat index values over 100-degrees and the danger becomes even greater.

Union City Fire Chief Karl Ullrich told Thunderbolt News that Summertime forecasts raise concerns when fire calls are received.(AUDIO)

Chief Ullrich said the overheating danger comes from the required gear firefighters must use when summoned to a fire scene.(AUDIO)

Without multiple departments responding to local fire calls, the Chief said firefighters would face greater chances of heat illnesses during the Summer months.