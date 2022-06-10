Hot Weather Forecast for Ken-Tenn Area

Summertime temperatures will move into the Ken-Tenn area next week.

Although the first official day of Summer is not until June 21st, heat and humidity will be an issue for most of the upcoming coming week.

National Weather Service forecasters say the local area will have temperatures near, or above, 95-degrees on Monday thru Thursday.

Coupled with the temperatures will be heat index values over 100-degrees.

Those who work outdoors, or have other outdoor plans during the day, will have to adjust accordingly to prevent heat related sickness.