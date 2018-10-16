Obion County Commissioners have unanimously approved a private act dealing with the disbursement of local hotel-motel taxes.

Budget Committee Chairman Sam Sinclair Jr. made the presentation to the full Commission on Monday, following the passage by state lawmakers.

Sinclair then explained the wording of a Resolution, which will be the guideline of disbursing the collected hotel-motel taxes.

County Court Clerk Crystal Crain told Thunderbolt News that she currently collects the hotel-motel tax from 21 locations, all at Reelfoot Lake.

For the fiscal year of 2017-18, Ms. Crain said the collection was approximately $45,000.

