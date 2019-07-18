The U.S. House passed a bill on Thursday to raise the minimum wage, but a roadblock is certain to come from the Senate.

By a 231-to-199 vote, House members approved a plan for a $15-an-hour minimum wage by the year 2025.

Six Democrats voted “no” on the measure, with three Republican voting “yes”.

Following the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would not take up a vote on the issue.

Studies have shown that the passage of a $15-an-hour minimum wage could cause approximately 1.3 million to over 3.0 million workers to lose their jobs.

Tennessee 8th District Congressman David Kustoff, and Kentucky 1st District Congressman James Comer, voted against the wage increase.

The wage study also showed that with passage, over 66,000 jobs could be lost in Tennessee.