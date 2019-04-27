The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation mobile household hazardous waste collection service will be in Henry County next Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to bring household hazardous waste – including cleaning fluids, pesticides, batteries and more – to the Henry County Recycling Center in Paris from 8:00 to 1:00.

A person does not need to live in Henry County to participate.

Household hazardous waste materials are considered flammable, toxic, reactive and/or corrosive and should not be placed with regular garbage.

Typical items to dispose of include cleaning fluids, pesticides, mercury thermometers and thermostats, fluorescent lamps, lithium and button batteries, aerosols, adhesives, medications, brake fluid, swimming pool chemicals, paint thinner and used needles in sturdy containers. Items not accepted include ammunition, explosives, alkaline batteries, paint, electronics and any empty containers that should be disposed in normal trash.