A Paducah woman was arrested after a $2,000 bracelet was taken from a McCracken County retirement home in early February.

Sheriff’s reports said deputies were contacted, after a resident discovered the gold bracelet with diamonds was missing.

The sheriff’s report said the victims room was locked at all times, with investigators looking into employees with key controlled access.

Reports said approximately three weeks later, detectives were notified the bracelet had been returned by 52 year old Stephanie Owen, who was a housekeeper at the facility.

Following investigations with Ms. Owen, officers obtained an arrest warrant on charges of receiving stolen property over $500.