Dresden Police Chief Steve Howe is leaving his position today to take on a new role with Office of Inspector General.

Chief Howe has served as Dresden’s Chief of Police for three years, and tells Thunderbolt Radio News that he’s enjoyed his time serving with the Dresden Police Department and loved working for the city and its citizens.

Chief Howe says he’s not leaving the area, because he’ll be serving this district of the Office of Inspector General.

Assistant Chief Chris Crocker will serve as Interim Chief until a new Chief is appointed by the city.