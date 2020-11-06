Kentucky’s new First District State Senator says he is excited at the opportunity to serve.

Jason Howell, who is a 1989 graduate of Fulton County High School and current attorney in Murray, will succeed Stan Humphries of Cadiz, who did not seek re-election.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Howell was asked about his desire to seek state office. (AUDIO)

Howell talked about running unopposed and the distance to the state capitol in Frankfort.(AUDIO)

After taking the oath of office on January 5th, Howell said he does have some issues he would like to address.

The First District State Senate seat covers six counties in Western Kentucky.