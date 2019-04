How to Contact Us

Mail your snail mail correspondence and parcels to us.

For Martin stations WCDZ-FM, WCMT-AM and WCMT-FM:

Thunderbolt Broadcasting Company

PO Box 318

Martin,TN 38237-0318

for Union City stations KYTN-FM and WQAK-FM:

Thunderbolt Broadcasting Company

PO Box 5000

UnionCity, TN 38261-5000