A Union City farm equipment dealership was presented a prestigious award during a ceremony held on Tuesday afternoon.

H&R Agri-Power was presented the Case IH Pinnacle Award at their location on North Highway 51, with employees, management and ownership in attendance.

Case IH corporate representative Russ Finney spoke with Thunderbolt News, and said H&R Agri-Power was in an elite group of North American dealerships to be recognized for the honor.

Finney presented the Pinnacle Award to H&R owner Wayne Hunt, who gave credit to his employees at the Union City facility.

